INDIANAPOLIS – Cool weekend weather will turn cold as we begin the work week. Feels-like temps in the teens and the first flakes of the season cannot be ruled out!

Staying seasonable Sunday

Sunday will be a bit of an outlier between now and the middle of the work week. Temperatures will be mild with highs reaching the mid 60s. We will be aided by a comfortable southerly breeze and a fair amount of sun. If you want to get outside before it gets cold, this will be your day!

Winds of change bring October chill

Late on Sunday a cold front will sweep across the region and bring a blast of cold air out of the north. Temperatures will drop sharply, falling into the 30s on Monday morning. It will be windy through out the day with highs struggling to reach the upper 40s! Even colder weather will come as we enter the night as temps drop as low as the upper 20s for many. Feels like temps may be as much as 10 degrees even colder than that! Additionally, ice pellets or flurries may mix with rain off the lakes or along a weak front passing through overnight. This will be something to watch primarily across Northern Indiana, but cannot be ruled out into the Central part of the state! Tuesday will be another chilly and breezy one. Highs may very will repeat in the upper 40s.

Late week recovery

The cold will not last forever, and will not amount to more than a quick snap. Warming will take us back into the 60s and possibly 70s by next weekend.