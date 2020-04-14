Coldest in two weeks, April on hold for now; Why is it so chilly?

Tuesday’s high temperature never reached 50-degree making this the coolest afternoon since March 31st. The high temperatures today are more typical of late February and early March and nowhere near the normal high of 63-degrees. The preliminary high of 45° in Indianapolis Tuesday is the normal high for March 1st and it was the coolest April 14th since 1980. The coolest, max temperature for the date was 37° set in 1943 and 1923.

WHY SO CHILLY?

The jest stream, the currents of wind where jet aircraft fly has taken a large dive into the nation, more typical of a winter pattern. This pattern had been lacking since mid December and behind the unusually chilly air. Warm air surging up along the west coast of the continent dislodges the cold and it spills south. Check out the temperatures Tuesday afternoon. It is as warm if not warmer in Alaska than it is in Indianapolis and much of the eastern U.S.

If this pattern would have shown up in January, February and even March we would be tracking a arctic outbreak.

SOME APRIL SNOW?

Snow in April isn’t as rare as it sounds. We’ve scanned weather records and found that about 75% of the April’s on record have produced at least a trace of snow. Most recently in 2018. But a sticking snow? That becomes much more rare. Only 50 years on record have produced a measurable snow. In 2018, we had 2.6″ of snow, the 10th snowiest April on record. The snowiest April was in 1886 when 6.9″ of snow fell in April.

There are two chances of snow before the chill eases later this week and the first arrives early Wednesday morning. Snow will slide into the state near sunrise and fall for a time before the April sun aids in warming the temperatures so rain will begin to mix in. It is possible some locations early Wednesday see slushy coating grassy areas and rooftops.

A second snow becomes a bit more interesting starting late Thursday into early Friday morning with trends toward a sticking snow being monitored. There’s a growing probability of a measurable snow and will be monitored. I’m posting below the probability of a 1″ snowfall produced by an ensemble of several model solutions. We are monitoring trends and be sure to check back later tonight as the picture becomes more clear. The good news, April snow doesn’t last long. We are eyeing the warm up to 50s and 60s for the weekend.