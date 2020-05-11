Coldest May in over thirty years about to take a turn; Clouds thin for Blue Angel’s flyover

FROSTY NIGHT

The chill lingers and for only the second time on record, May 11 failed to reach the 50-degree mark. The afternoon high temperature was the coolest since 1960 and twenty three degrees below normal. The coolest, maximum temperature for the date is 47° in 1960.

Reinforcing cold coming on brisk winds Monday will lead to another unseasonable cold night ahead. We will not be breaking records but will lower to frost levels again early Tuesday morning with a potential for a few outlying locations reaching the freezing mark. A frost advisory is in effect from 2 am to 8 am Tuesday.

FLY OVER WEATHER

The Navy’s Blue Angel’s are to fly over Indianapolis at 2 pm Tuesday. The skies are not expected to be great but at least an improvement from Monday. Mid and high altitude cloud will spread across the state by early afternoon. We are not expecting a complete overcast at 2 pm. The flyover is expected to last 11 minutes.

Blue Angels salute to fly over the skies of Indianapolis 2 pm Tuesday





WARM IT UP

21 of the past 29 days have been below normal and the chill has taken a toll on out once mil;d Spring. With the May chill including the all-time coldest temperature ever recorded in the a May this past weekend (27° Saturday morning), May 2020 ranks 12th coldest on record. The pattern across the Nation is set to make a stunning turn starting later this week.

The deep trough or dig in the jet stream is about to be in full retreat later this week and a new pattern is set to emerge. The flattening of the jet stream is underway by late week – a “zonal” flow known to meteorologist is a warmer one! A string of 70-degree days will arrive starting Thursday. Afternoon high temperature will remain ABOVE normal well into next week. Looking even longer range, hints the potential for the warmest of 2020 and a early taste of summer in the eastern U.S. before the Memorial Day weekend.

The warm up will encourage showers and thunderstorms with a rise in humidity. At this time Friday is the day with the best threat for occasional showers and t-storms. We will be monitoring trends.