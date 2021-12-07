Coldest of the season departs quickly, Sunny Wednesday leads warm up and near record warmth due late week

The weather Tuesday looked and felt like a real winter day. The first afternoon of the season where temperatures failed to even reach 30-degrees, the coldest here since last February. The cold is brief and more 60-degree days are on the way.

COLD OPEN

For the first time this season the temperatures dipped below 20-degrees in Indianapolis – it was the coldest of the season thus far. We were in the lower 20’s three times during the final week of November, the coolest 20° the morning of the 23rd while many locations fell into the teens. To-date, we typically have three nights in the teens, this is the fewest since 2016.

SUNSHINE STARTS THE WARM UP

The heavy overcast and cold temperatures – we didn’t even reach 30-degrees Tuesday- will be replaced with sunshine Wednesday and a brand new warming trend! The clouds are to pull east by early morning and the sunny skies will start a temperature rise back to 40-degrees and even a little higher Wednesday afternoon. But the real warm up is still to come.

With three days already in the books this December at 60° or warmer we are set to surge again on southwest winds before the work week ends. The polar branch of the jet stream is what is behind the current chill is set to retreat quickly starting Wednesday and by Friday, a southwest flow of air aloft and at the surface will bring on a surge of warmth that could even challenge record high temperatures.

A developing storm system that has prospects of dumping several inches of snow for parts of the Midwest will track west of the state late week, placing us in the ‘warm sector’ of the storm. Southwest winds will carry warm and moist air into the state manufacturing rain but also elevating temperatures back to and even above 60-degrees Friday. The current forecast is for a high of 63° Friday and still around 60° early Saturday not far from record highs for the date, which are 66° for the dates. As the parent storm pulls east and begins to depart, much colder air will surge back across the state starting very early Saturday. While the weekend will end with a more seasonal feel, true, arctic air looks to be on hold for quite some time.

Beyond the seven day forecast, west to east jet stream is to dig into the western U.S. building renewed warmth here again next week! We have the chance of seeing additional 60-degree days and keeping an above normal pattern going well into the third week of the month. Prospects of snow before or for Christmas are looking more difficult but certainly not ruled out at this distance. Stay tuned! We know that we we run this warm, the pendulum will eventually swing the other way – but when? We’ll have the answer to that in the next several days.