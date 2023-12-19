That looked and felt more like December to start the work week, but a warm front is already on the way

COLD OPEN

That was the COLDEST air of the season, and it is already in retreat. The low fell to 12° in Bloomington early Tuesday while Indianapolis dipped to 16°, the coldest since last February 4th. Temperatures are already set to rebound starting Wednesday but not before another chilly but seasonal night.

MORE MILDER

Our default weather pattern is in full effect. After a jab of cold, a warm front is cruising the Central Plains. Milder, oceanic air will spread east bringing a renewed string of above normal temperatures.

A renewed stretch of above normal temperatures includes multiple days leading up to and including Christmas Day of 50-degrees or milder. Just two years removed from a near record high on December 25th (63° 2021), temperatures could approach 60° on brisk south winds Monday.

With the warming temperatures comes rain chances, which look to peak on Christmas Day. Widely scattered and lighter rains are possible starting as soon as Friday but many rain-free and dry hours are expected through Christmas Eve.