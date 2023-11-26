We end the long holiday weekend with our first official snow of November and the COLDEST afternoon of the season. 39° Sunday is the coolest high for Indianapolis since March 19th when the high was 37°

RECORD BOOK AVOIDED

The report of light snow at Indianapolis International Airport just before 7:30 pm Sunday marked the first snowfall of the month of November. The change to snow lasted about one hour but kept November 2023 out of the record books. Entering the day this was the first time a November had failed to even produce a trace of snow since 1999. Only 5 Novembers on record have failed to do so.

The work week will open cold, and it will be even colder Tuesday as we start the day in the teens. Sunshine will be more plentiful as the week unfolds with warming back to the 50s Thursday. The final days of November will climb before rainfall arrives Friday, the opening day of December.

The Forecast from the FOX59 Weather Center

TONIGHT: Flurries ending. Cloudy, breezy and cold

LOW 27

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly cloudy with skies brightening through late day. Windy and Continued Cold

HIGH 36

TUESDAY: Coldest morning of the season. Sunny and quite cold

HIGH 31

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder

HIGH 46

THURSDAY: Breezy and milder with increase in clouds and chance of showers late

HIGH 52

FRIDAY/DECEMBER OPENS: Rain likely.

HIGH 46



SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and seasonal

HIGH 44

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. A chance of showers late

HIGH 55