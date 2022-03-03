Colder air is arriving across the state, behind a passing cold front! This will create a chilly and more seasonal day after being spoiled the past two days with highs in the 60s. Not overly bad for early March but 20° colder than yesterday!

Expect mainly overcast skies through the day, a northeasterly breeze, and dry conditions to hold for the afternoon. Highs today reaching 45°.

Skies will clear for a bit tonight, allowing colder air to drop in with lows falling into the upper 20s.

Friday and the weekend still on track for another impressive warm-up! Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds, with a slow improvement in temperatures by the afternoon (high: 54°). The passage of warm front will not occur until Saturday morning.

This shift and turn of wind direction, from the south, will be the driver of a huge, warm, surge Saturday afternoon. Nearing record highs by 5 p.m. before rain returns late Saturday and into Sunday morning…