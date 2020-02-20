Coldest of the week; weekend forecast improving!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A mix of sun and clouds on the way today, as dry weather holds across the state! Plan on having a heavier coat for the entire day, as winds freshen from the northwest, keeping wind chills in the teens through the daylight hours.

Tonight, skies clear and temperatures tumble into the single digits by sunrise Friday morning. More sunshine on the way for Friday, while winds turn southwest and temperatures steadily climb back into the upper 30's! This will mark the beginning of a warming trend for the weekend.

Dry weather holds through the weekend, as warmer weather builds! After signs of rain returning on Sunday evening, now it will hold off until Monday morning. In a nutshell, the weekend will be really nice, cloudier on Sunday but warmer!