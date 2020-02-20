Watch Live
Coldest of the week; weekend forecast improving!

Weather

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

31° / 24°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 0% 31° 24°

Friday

37° / 10°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 37° 10°

Saturday

52° / 22°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 52° 22°

Sunday

54° / 32°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 54° 32°

Monday

48° / 40°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 50% 48° 40°

Tuesday

45° / 40°
Morning showers
Morning showers 60% 45° 40°

Wednesday

42° / 30°
A few snow showers
A few snow showers 60% 42° 30°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

24°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
24°

25°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

26°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
26°

27°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
27°

28°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

29°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

29°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

30°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

30°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
30°

29°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
29°

27°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
27°

25°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
25°

24°

8 PM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

9 PM
Clear
0%
23°

22°

10 PM
Clear
0%
22°

21°

11 PM
Clear
0%
21°

20°

12 AM
Clear
0%
20°

19°

1 AM
Clear
0%
19°

19°

2 AM
Clear
0%
19°

18°

3 AM
Clear
0%
18°

18°

4 AM
Clear
0%
18°

18°

5 AM
Clear
0%
18°

17°

6 AM
Clear
0%
17°

17°

7 AM
Clear
0%
17°
A mix of sun and clouds on the way today, as dry weather holds across the state! Plan on having a heavier coat for the entire day, as winds freshen from the northwest, keeping wind chills in the teens through the daylight hours.

Tonight, skies clear and temperatures tumble into the single digits by sunrise Friday morning. More sunshine on the way for Friday, while winds turn southwest and temperatures steadily climb back into the upper 30's! This will mark the beginning of a warming trend for the weekend.

Dry weather holds through the weekend, as warmer weather builds! After signs of rain returning on Sunday evening, now it will hold off until Monday morning. In a nutshell, the weekend will be really nice, cloudier on Sunday but warmer!

