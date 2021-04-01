Coldest open to April in 3 decades! Early snow chances ending

Pockets of light snow and bitter air are in place to open our first day of April! Snow showers and flurries will continue for our northeastern and eastern counties through late morning, as sunshine mixes in elsewhere.

Bitter air is back, as wind chills this morning hover in the upper teens. A cold, dry day is ahead but still brisk with highs only reaching the 40° mark. That’s nearly 20° below the seasonal average.

Clear skies tonight and less wind will allow temperatures to plummet overnight into the lower 20s, near record lows! A hard freeze is likely and this will damage emerging plants and flowers — cover if you can and bring pots into the garage or house.

Bright sunshine is back tomorrow and will carry us into the holiday weekend. That comes along with a warming trend, pushing highs early next week into the 70s. Tuesday looks to be the warmest of 2021 (so far) with highs reaching the upper 70s.