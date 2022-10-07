The cold front is clearing Indiana and cooler air is now seeping across the state! Expected temperatures around 10 a.m. will hover in the upper 40s. Dry weather will remain for today too, as winds turn breezy from the northwest at 12-20 mph. Under this new air mass, afternoon highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s. Today will also mark our 14th day straight with no measured rainfall for downtown Indianapolis.

Tonight, clouds will clear and the winds will go light, setting the stage for the coldest night since April 27th, as a freeze watch goes into effect! Patchy frost is expected for downtown Indianapolis but in some areas a hard freeze will be possible, ending the growing season for a few selected communities.

Bright sunshine should hold for the entire weekend with highs moving from the 50s to the 60s by Sunday afternoon…more patchy frost will be anticipated for Sunday morning too.

A new warming trend is back for early next week as highs return to the middle 70s by Tuesday with our next chance of rainfall arriving on Wednesday and into Thursday…