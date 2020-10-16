Coldest start in 5 months; rain to end the weekend!

Skies are clear, winds light and temperatures have tumbled into the lower 30s to upper 20s to start our day! If we drop to 33° before sunrise, it will mark the coldest start since May 9th (or 5 months). Frosty start for many but sunshine will quickly move our thermometer in a better direction, as southwest winds turn steady. Enjoy a dry day ahead but still cool for this time of the year. Afternoon highs should reach the middle 50’s by late day, normal average today is 65°.

Clear and cold tonight with the threat of additional frost by Saturday morning. Expect a milder day tomorrow with highs reaching the lower 60’s, as winds turn breezier and steadier. A great day to get those leaves raked and yard in order.

Showers return by early Sunday but breaks in the rain should hold for most of Sunday afternoon before a front moves in Sunday evening. Needed rain could be steady Sunday night. Forecast challenges remain for early next week, as models remain inconsistent on timing for additional rain chances and warmth. This is typical during seasonal transitions, so expect changes in the extended forecast through the weekend.