Coldest start in nearly 10 months! Tracking light snow chances tonight

It is quite a cold start out-the-door, in fact, the coldest morning underway since February 20th (290 days!) Heavy layers will be needed, as wind chills hover in the single digits. Brisk conditions will remain through the day, as clouds thicken and dry skies remain across the state.

Tonight, clouds will hold and a weak wave will drop through southern Indiana. Although flurries and pockets of light snow will be in the mix…little to no accumulations are expected! Due to dry air (low dew points) and little lift expect a dusting at best for a few southern counties. Only a few slick spots anticipated!

Wednesday brings a return to brighter conditions and slightly better temperatures by the afternoon. Still cool but one of the better days of the week! Thursday brings additional warmth with a few weak showers by late afternoon. A greater chance of rain will arrive on Friday, along with a burst of warmth through the day and evening. We will likely make run at the lower 60s by Friday evening before a cold front slams the door on Saturday!