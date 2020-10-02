Coldest start in nearly 5 months; tracking rain to end the weekend

It is the chilliest start in nearly 5 months (May 13) with lows this morning in the upper 30s for downtown and out at the airport! Skies are clear and some fog is developing in the outlying areas. Expect a dry day ahead with plenty of sunshine, while temperatures remain below the seasonal average.

Clouds on the increase late tonight and through the day of Saturday. A weak but possible shower could develop in the afternoon, north of downtown and drift northeast. Only a couple counties will be impacted and showers will be light.

Sunday will bring a better chance for steadier rain, clouds and cooler air. Rainfall is much needed but never great to have on a weekend day. Rainfall totals could range between .10″ to .50″ with the heaviest likely in our northern viewing area counties. This will mark our best chance of rain for the next 7 days.