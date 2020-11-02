Coldest start in nearly 7 months! Bright sun is back…

No doubt, it is a frosty, frigid start this morning out-the-door! Be sure to layer up! Temperatures are running 15° below the seasonal averages, marking the coldest start since April 16th (24°) or 200 days! Keep in mind, wind chills will remain in the teens through 9am today. Some good news, not as windy today and more sunshine around…this will help return our temperatures to the upper 40’s. Still cool and breezy but not as rough as Sunday!

Election Day Tuesday will be incredible! Although another frosty start, bright sun and warmer weather will return for tomorrow driving our temperatures back into the lower 60’s, very seasonal for early November.

A dry stretch is underway too! If models are correct, no rain coming for quite some time, next chance won’t likely arrive until next Monday or Tuesday! Enjoy…