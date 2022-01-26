Coldest start in nearly a year! Wind Chill Advisory until 11 a.m.

Clear sky and bitter air to start our Wednesday morning! A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m., as wind chills remain subzero ranging between -10° to -20° across central and northern Indiana. We are nearing dangerous territory for exposed skin and pets, so be mindful while heading out for an extended period of time.

Bright sunshine will hold today, marking one of the sunniest days of the new year! With light winds and very dry air, expect highs to reach the lower 20s this afternoon.

Another cold night ahead, as clouds begin to slowly increase from the west. Lows tonight dip to 10° with wind chills nearing zero.

Thursday brings cloudier sky with a few passing flurries while winds turn breezy from the southwest at 10-14 mph. Snow chances remain low for accumulation, although a light dusting in spots will be possible on Friday, as temperatures fall through the day! Milder air returning on Sunday through Tuesday of next week!