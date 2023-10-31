Skies are clear, and we are off to the coldest start (28°) since late April. If we drop any more this morning, it will be the coldest start since late March (27°). Heavy frost is expected and the end to growing season is underway. Expect a bright sunrise, but have all the warm gear out the door.

The early afternoon will bring plenty of sunshine before clouds increase with a new cold front! Highs this afternoon will only top in the lower 40s as winds remain breezy from the west/northwest at 16-22 mph.

This evening, for our trick-or-treaters, will be a tough one, as cold weather is expected! Wind chills will hover in the 20s, as a few passing flurries will be in the mix. Here is the breakdown below:

The rest of the week looks dry and brighter, along with a warming trend.