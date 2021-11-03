Coldest start since April! Much needed dry stretch rolls

Skies are clear this morning and temperatures have plummeted in the overnight! This is the coldest start since April 21st, when the low dropped to 26° in downtown. Heavy frost is occurring and for some areas…the end of the growing season. This will also quell the allergy season for most Hoosiers too!

Bright sunshine will be enjoyed through the early afternoon, as clouds slowly puff back up through the afternoon. The dry stretch for Indianapolis is now on day 4, as highs struggle to reach the upper 40s today, well below the seasonal average of 58°.

More cold tonight and additional frost in the overnight is expected, as lows drop down into the upper 20s. More sunshine on Thursday is expected with a slight bump in warmth! Great weather for tailgating at the Colts game but roof likely closed due to the chillier air.

Warming trend begins Thursday too and will truly kick in for the weekend, as highs reach the 60s by Sunday! No rain in the forecast until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week!