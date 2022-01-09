Coldest weather of the week grips Indy in time for the National Championship

Temperatures were in the low 40s overnight, but have since fallen since the passage of a cold front this morning. Wind has been strong out of the northwest with gusts making it up to 35 mph downtown. Our temperature fell into the upper 20s late this afternoon and will continue to fall into the teens overnight.

Our sky will remain clear overnight as high pressure to our west allows dry air to infiltrate the atmosphere above. It will be a mostly sunny Monday, but a cold one too with northwesterly flow remaining persistent. The afternoon will be breezy with high temperatures in the mid 20s, but feels-like temps closer to the low to mid teens. If you’re going to be outdoors for festivities surrounding the National Championship, make sure to dress warm! The temp by kickoff will be in the upper teens. Thank goodness for an indoor Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tuesday will start off as one of the coldest mornings of the year with a low temp in the mid single digits. This will come with the high pressure system directly overhead in the morning, which is ideal for radiational cooling. The remainder of the day will be chilly, but warming. You can expect another breezy afternoon, but with more sun. Highs may actually climb all the way back to 30. A more mild mid and late week will follow!