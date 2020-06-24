Comfortable air for one more day, heat and humidity to surge entering the weekend

NICE NUMBERS

What a way to start a summer day. Many locations early Wednesday opened in the mid/upper 50s. Crawfordsville dipped 55° this morning. Low temperatures are expected to return to the 50s early Thursday morning in many outlying areas. The lack of humidity will allow a nice cool off after sunset and through the night.

SUNNY SKIES TO RETURN

JUNE 2020 still holding as the “sunniest” month so far this year. Scanning records – it’s been a decade of cloudy June’s. Brightest 2012 with 58% possible sunshine, 65% is normal. Sunshine will be more plentiful Thursday and Friday then rain chances will return this weekend. More on that in a moment.

The low level humidity is reinforced as a weak front slips across the state this evening. There will be a small chance of a stray shower though 9 pm then clearing overhead and comfortable into early Thursday morning. We hold on to one more day before the heat and humidity rises sharply.

Entering the weekend on warm, southwest winds the rain chances will rise before sunrise Saturday. While rain is forecast it is looking scattered and affords many rain-free and dry hours Saturday and Sunday. A daily shower and storm chance will continue into next week but a reminder – the rain is selective this time of year and amounts will vary widely.