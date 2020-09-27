Comfortable finish to the weekend; rain chances rising

While it was comfortable Saturday afternoon, cloud cover early in the day really put a damper on how warm we were able to get. High temperatures for most across the area stayed in the mid to upper 70s.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight and wake-up to temperatures back in the low 60s early Sunday morning. Soak up the warmth Sunday afternoon. Next week temperatures take a quick tumble down to more of an October-like feel.

A few isolated showers will be possible late Sunday afternoon and evening with the chance for some widely scattered showers overnight. Additional scattered showers will be in the area throughout Monday before clearing out late Monday night. This rainfall is greatly needed. Since August 19th, Indianapolis has only received 0.04″ of rain. That’s the driest for these dates in 112. Many areas across central Indiana are now surpassing a 4″ rain deficit since mid-August.

While we will welcome the rain, the totals aren’t looking all that impressive. A two-model comparison for rainfall in Indianapolis suggests less than half in inch is more favorable over the next 5 days. That’s not a lot, but we’ll take what we can get.