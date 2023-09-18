It was a foggy morning for many communities across central Indiana with the visibility dropping near zero in Richmond at 9:00 AM! The thickest fog was concentrated over east-central Indiana through the morning commute. There will be improvements with the visibility later this morning, especially with the mostly sunny skies in place.

The weather is going to be pleasant today and temperatures will be comfortable! A high pressure feature is moving into the Midwest today, which will keep skies mostly clear and the area dry. There may be a few scattered clouds that develop this afternoon. Highs are going to reach the lower to mid-70s later today.

Tomorrow will start quite chilly as temperatures dip down into the 40s for most of central Indiana. There are a couple forecast models hinting at a weak shower chance on Tuesday for the northern third of the state. The weak wave will not only bring additional clouds to the area, but also an isolated shower chance for our northernmost counties. Most locations will stay dry, especially near downtown Indianapolis and points south of the city.

This is the final week of summer, and it will feel much more summer-like by Wednesday when highs reach into the 80s again. A ridge is going to set up over the Ohio Valley again, and it will bring the warm weather to central Indiana. Thursday and Friday will mark the warmest of the week with highs in the mid-80s.