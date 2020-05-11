Continued cool for the next few days; major pattern change ahead

It’s been a chilly and, at times, a stormy Mother’s Day. A few gusty thunderstorms blew through the area on Sunday afternoon. Pea sized hail fell in a few of the stronger storms. However, storm reports were rather minimal across central Indiana. We find numerous reports of strong winds, hail and trees down once those storms exited the east side of the state, and intensified.

A few spotty, light showers will be possible tonight, but mainly, we’re left with overcast skies and chilly, windy conditions. Temperatures Sunday afternoon made it to 62°. That’s well-below our average high temperature of 71° but far from breaking any records. Last Mother’s Day was one of only two that failed to reach 50-degrees, while the Mother’s Day before that (2018) was the warmest on record at 88°. Nonetheless, it’s a holiday that can have big temperature swings from year-to-year.

Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid 30s overnight under breezy conditions. Winds have been gusting above 30 mph for much of Sunday afternoon, with some areas seeing gusts into the 40-50 mph range. These winds will ease late tonight but will still remain breezy.

Our “cool pattern” continues for the next few days. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be nearing 20° below average! A few spotty showers will be possibly during the morning hours.

The end to our chilly pattern is in sight. By late in the week, a shift in our jet stream will flip our temperatures from below average to above! 70-degree warmth returns and we’re even tracking 80s by the end of the weekend. However, the warmup comes with daily chances for rain and thunderstorms too.

How long will the warmer temperatures stick around? The 8-14 day outlook is sending strong signals that we’ll stay on the warmer side through at-least the third week of May.