Continued dry and quiet; wet end to workweek!

Thursday

31° / 24°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 0% 31° 24°

Friday

37° / 10°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 37° 10°

Saturday

52° / 22°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 52° 22°

Sunday

54° / 32°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 54° 32°

Monday

48° / 40°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 50% 48° 40°

Tuesday

45° / 40°
Morning showers
Morning showers 60% 45° 40°

Wednesday

42° / 30°
A few snow showers
A few snow showers 60% 42° 30°

26°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

28°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

29°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

29°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

29°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
29°

30°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
30°

29°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
29°

27°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
27°

26°

7 PM
Clear
0%
26°

24°

8 PM
Clear
0%
24°

23°

9 PM
Clear
0%
23°

22°

10 PM
Clear
0%
22°

21°

11 PM
Clear
0%
21°

20°

12 AM
Clear
0%
20°

19°

1 AM
Clear
0%
19°

19°

2 AM
Clear
0%
19°

18°

3 AM
Clear
0%
18°

18°

4 AM
Clear
0%
18°

18°

5 AM
Clear
0%
18°

18°

6 AM
Clear
0%
18°

17°

7 AM
Clear
0%
17°

18°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
18°

20°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
20°

23°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
23°
A mix of sun and clouds to start our Wednesday morning, while temperatures hold in the lower 20s. A quiet day ahead with light winds and milder air. This should be the best day of the week...enjoy!

Tonight, cloudy skies thicken as dry weather holds throughout the state. Lows tonight will drop down into the upper 20s, not as chilly.

Back to cloudiness the next few days, while rain chances increase Thursday evening and intensify into Friday morning. As I mentioned, this system is lacking the colder air that could put down snow. This should be mainly a rain event Friday slowly changing to rain/wet snowflakes mix for Saturday. Roads will remain wet and any slick, icy conditions that occur would be late Saturday night and into Sunday morning (very limited), as temperatures fall into the upper 20s. So far, the month of January, has only recorded a trace of snow (-5.7" deficit) with only 9 days left!

