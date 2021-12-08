Continued warming through the late week; Storms return on Friday

Indianapolis and much of the Midwest warmed between 10-20 degrees today as the core of a cold air mass exited to the east overnight. Along with the cold, clouds made their exit too. The result was a sunny day with temperatures around 40 degrees downtown. Further changes remain area ahead in our weather, and continued warmth is one of them.

Temperatures will bottom in the mid 20s for a second consecutive night. There is potential to drop more tonight, but an increase in clouds and subtle shift in wind direction will keep lows moderate. Morning temps will rise into the 40s though this will come under a mostly cloudy sky. It will be a windier day, but this will be the driver of milder temps during the day. We should eventually peak around 50 degrees later in the afternoon. A stray shower is possible into the evening with temps falling only 6-8 degrees overnight.

Friday will be a busier weather day with more wind, clouds, and even warmth. We will warm from the low 40s to upper 50s during the day and should eventually reach the low 60s after dark! This will come with showers and storms however. A round of rain will sweep across the state in the afternoon with the potential for strong to severe storms in the late evening. We will monitor this threat closely, which appears to be primarily for wind and isolated tornadoes.