INDIANAPOLIS – Summer went out with a bang in 90 degree weather last Wednesday, but it’s been all fall since the season began the following day. While many weather trends are short-lived in this transitions season, the cooler weather is actually here to stay for a little bit…

Windy & cool start to the week

A slow moving low pressure system is sitting over Southern Ontario while a broad area of high pressure lies across the Rockies. Indiana lies in between the two, and this setup strongly favors cold air advection. The cold air transport will be felt in a strong northwest wind throughout Monday. The day will begin in the low 50s and is unlikely to emerge beyond the mid to upper 60s, even with a partly sunny sky. Evening temps will fall quickly and northern locations may reach upper 40s by midnight.

More than a taste of fall this week

Our coldest days of the season thus far will come Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will struggle to reach even the low 60s with a persistent northerly wind and a mix of sun & clouds overhead. The upper level pattern will favor cooler than average weather with a trough extending through the Eastern US. We may have multiple morning in the low to mid 40s, and even upper 30s in northern areas on Thursday!

The next phase of our forecast is Friday-Sunday, which look to be decent days as of now. However, Tropical Storm Ian complicates the forecast. As of now, it appears to stay to our southeast as it weakens after making landfall. However, there is at least some data that suggests it may make a move closer to Indiana. This would turn Saturday into a rainy one and add more clouds to both Friday & Sunday. We’ll monitor trends closely as this storm evolves…