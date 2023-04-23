A Frost Advisory has been issued for south-central Indiana until 9 AM today. Rural, outlying areas have the best chance of seeing frost this morning. The rest of the area is seeing mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-30s.

Skies will remain rather cloudy, especially heading into the afternoon. Highs will also struggle to rise today because of the lingering cloud cover. The average high temperature in Indianapolis for the date is 67°. Temperatures today are going be trending nearly 20-degrees below average!

Decreasing clouds and light northwesterly winds will create ideal conditions for an area-wide hard freeze overnight. Temperatures are going to fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s across central Indiana by early Monday morning. Indianapolis will even have a chance to tie or break the record low for the date (April 24), which is 28° set back in 1910.

The conditions set to place overnight has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Warning for the state. In central Indiana, the warning will be in effect from 2 AM until 9 AM. It is important to cover any sensitive plants before heading to bed tonight.

We will kick-off the workweek with pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s. Temperatures this week are going to be running below average for the extended period. Next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday.