Cool and cloudy through the weekend; showers loom in the forecast

Skies have turned cloudy and many locations woke up to light rainfall around central Indiana. Light showers are going to be possible through the morning hours as the wave of rain slowly travels south of the area. There will be windows of dry time this afternoon, but the cloud cover will linger. The additional clouds today will keep temperatures much cooler compared to the last two days when Indianapolis climbed into the mid-60s! Highs today will be nearly 15 degrees lower and will rise near the 50° mark.

The heaviest of the rainfall will occur overnight as more showers fill back into central Indiana. Temperatures will drop near 40° in Indianapolis tonight, while locations in our northern zone could dip into the mid-30s.

We will mainly see rain with this event. But some of the forecast models are indicating a chance for a wintry mix over northern Indiana early Sunday morning. A few flakes could mix in with the rainfall in our northernmost counties, which would include Miami and White counties. The above freezing temperatures at the surface will help melt any wintry precipitation that forms in the upper atmosphere closer to the Indianapolis area.

We will open the holiday week with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Another storm system is going to impact the weather Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. Right now, forecast trends look favorable for Thanksgiving Day. A few stray showers are going to be possible early in the morning, but there should be plenty of dry hours to enjoy the holiday. Highs could reach in the lower 50s on Thanksgiving!