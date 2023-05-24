INDIANAPOLIS – Our streak of summer-like warmth will come to a close as a cooler air mass overtakes the region late this week.

Cooler end to the work week

Indianapolis experienced a warm Wednesday as it tied the warmest temperature of the year so far, reaching a balmy 84 degrees. However, a cold front is set to sweep through overnight, bringing a change in temperatures. Thursday will start off cooler, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s, and a partly cloudy sky. Highs will hover around 70 degrees, creating a comfortable and pleasant day. Moving into Friday, expect mostly sunny skies with a low in the upper 40s and a high in the mid 70s. Saturday will follow a similar pattern, with temperatures a few degrees warmer.

A look at the Indy 500!

All eyes turn to Sunday, the highly anticipated Indianapolis 500! The day is expected to be partly cloudy, though adding an element of uncertainty will be the chance for widely isolated midday & afternoon showers. However, overall conditions will remain favorable for the race, ensuring another exciting and memorable event.

Meteorological summer approaches with heat

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will rise as an upper-level ridge builds across the region. Highs will climb into the upper 80s by mid to late next week, bringing a sense of warmth and the arrival of meteorological summer (Thursday, June 1st). Despite the warming trend, the week will continue to offer dry and comfortable conditions, thanks to low dew points. Get ready for a week of increasing warmth and a dry spell that will allow you to enjoy the outdoors comfortably!