Cool and quiet for now; tracking active weather this weekend

Temperatures were bitter this Thursday morning as communities fell into the mid-20s to upper 20s! With temperatures below freezing and the patchy fog that developed overnight, freezing fog formed and it resulted in a heavy frost early in the day. Despite the chilly morning, temperatures recovered to seasonal levels. Highs this afternoon climbed into the mid-50s with Indianapolis reaching to the 53° mark.

Central Indiana has had abundant sunshine throughout the day today. However, there will be additional clouds building into the area tonight. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy after midnight. There is not much moisture associated with the boundary, but the additional clouds could spit out a few sprinkles early Friday morning. Temperatures tonight are going to fall into the mid to upper 30s. It will also turn breezy, which will create a wind chill factor for the Friday morning commute. Wind chills could fall near 30° in Indianapolis early in the day.

You will have another opportunity to complete any yardwork tomorrow with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s in the afternoon. Be prepared for a chilly night of high school football for those participating in the regional championships around central Indiana. Air temperatures will tumble in the lower 40s, but it may feel like the mid-30s at times with the northwesterly breeze.

The weather will turn more active as we head into the weekend. A more potent weather system will travel across the Midwest and showers will fill into the state by the afternoon. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will shoot up into the upper 50s. A strong, gusty storm cannot be ruled out Saturday night.