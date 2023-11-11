Prepare for a chilly morning across central Indiana because temperatures have dipped into the 20s! Frost formed overnight due to the clear skies, below freezing temperatures, and light wind speeds. You may need to factor in a few minutes to warm up your car if it sits outside.

Clear skies will persist throughout the day due to high pressure situated over Illinois. The northerly breeze will keep temperatures cooler compared to Friday. Highs today are going to rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon. Not a bad day or weekend to complete any yard work!

The sunny stretch will continue into the new workweek and temperatures will become milder too. Highs are going to rise back into the 60s at times. A storm system at the end of the week will bring our next chance for rainfall. Shower chances return late Thursday night and into Friday.