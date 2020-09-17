Cool as we move into the last weekend of summer

A cold front has been slowly sliding through the state this Thursday, bringing us another shot of cooler air. Aside from a few sprinkles that may have passed by this morning in our northern counties, the lack of moisture in the atmosphere has prevented this frontal boundary from producing any rain.

Overall, we have been comfortable today, although there has been a roughly 10-degree temperature spread across the area. Our northern counties had more cloud cover early along with the front passing through kept temperatures are the “cooler” side while our areas to our south, like Bloomington and Columbus saw more sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s.

What’s left of the clouds will clear out tonight as the cold front moves on and high pressure takes hold. We stay dry but temperatures will quickly tumble to the upper 40s by early Friday morning.

Friday through at least mid-next week will likely be the sunniest stretch of the year, so far. That means we’ll continue with our dry stretch too. The latest Drought Monitor has 64% of the state under “abnormally dry” conditions. That’s up from 49% last week. We need the rain! Many areas around central Indiana are running more than an inch and a half below where we should be by this time in the month.

We have to wait quite a while for the rain. The sunshine continues on and the cool temperatures over the weekend will warm back to the 80s as we open the first full day of fall next week. Autumn officially starts on Tuesday at 9:31 PM EDT.