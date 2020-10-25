Cool, cloudy finish to the weekend

Expect more cloud cover as we wrap-up the weekend. Central Indiana is situated between two systems today, which will keep skies mainly cloudy throughout the day. Only a few passing sprinkles will be possible at times around the area. Because of the cloud cover today, temperatures will struggle to climb this afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower 50s late in the afternoon.

The weather is much more active in other parts of the county! There are Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories over the Great Plains this Sunday morning. Some snow totals could even exceed 8” in western Nebraska today, with the same system bringing snow showers to the Upper Midwest.

This same system will impact our area early in the workweek, but in the form of rain showers. Widely scattered showers will move into the state Monday afternoon with steadier rainfall filling into the area after 5 PM. Up to 0.75” of rain will be possible with this wave through Tuesday. The highest rain totals will likely be reported south of Indianapolis.

We are going to end this month with cooler than normal temperatures. Highs will stay in the 50s through the workweek! The Weather Authority will also need to closely watch Tropical Storm Zeta’s path because the system could bring some rainfall to Indiana late in the week.