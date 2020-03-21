Cool, cloudy start to weekend; shower chance return Sunday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skies are mainly cloudy around central Indiana this Saturday morning. We even received a couple reports of light snowflakes in Cicero and Mexico this morning! A dry air mass over the Great Lakes will keep the region dry through for several hours this weekend. However, shower chances will rise before the end of the weekend.

The cloud deck over the state will likely become broken by midday with more sunshine expected as we head into the late afternoon hours. The mix of sun and clouds will not help temperatures rise too much today because strong northerly winds will keep the highs today cool. Temperatures should reach into the lower 40s this afternoon, which is more than 10 degrees below normal for the date.

Clear and calm conditions will continue through the overnight hours and into early Sunday morning. Clouds will, once again, fill into the area ahead of an approaching wave of showers. Rain chances should hold off until the mid-afternoon with the round arriving after 3 PM. This wave of precipitation will most likely fall in the form of rain. However, cold air aloft may intrude and it could result in wet snowflakes mixing in with the rainfall.

Showers will continue to pass over the area into Monday morning and quickly depart that afternoon. Next week's weather pattern looks seasonal with several rain chances. Even temperatures will gradually rise into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the work week! The warm air will accompany more rain and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.