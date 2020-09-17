Cool down underway; dry stretch lengthens…

This morning starts dry and cool, as we await the arrival of a cold front later this morning! This front will bring the slightest of a shower chance early afternoon, while most counties receive little to no rainfall. This lack of rainfall is taking its toll on the state, as abnormally dry conditions now extend deeper across Indiana. Winds will increase through the day too, from the northeast, pushing our temperatures down by the evening rush hour, our high today will likely occur around 2:00 pm.

After the frontal passage, skies will slowly clear this evening and winds will lay down overnight. Temperatures will dip down into the 40’s tomorrow morning for Indianapolis, marking the coolest in over 4 months (44°: May 13th, 2020).

The weekend looks great but for the last weekend of summer…autumn will certainly be in the air!