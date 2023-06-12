A few, lingering, light showers remain on the radar early this Monday morning after all the beneficial rainfall from Sunday! The cool flow is underway and will persist through Wednesday too. Expect a mix of sun and clouds by this afternoon locally as a few spotty showers will dot the eastern half of the state through the early afternoon. In downtown, showers have pretty much ended for today although quite cloudy to begin the morning.

This afternoon, breezy conditions will hold from the northwest at 10-20 mph as highs reach the lower 70s in most spots. As mentioned, a few showers may linger out east but most will enjoy dry conditions.

Another trough (elongated area of low pressure) will swing through on Tuesday, adding to the unsettled pattern with more rain and storms scattered about the state. This will keep added cloud cover intact, holding temperatures down below seasonal levels. Rainfall could arrive as early as tomorrow morning in our northern counties and build through the afternoon. A few stronger storms could be in the mix too!

Drier weather to return on Thursday and Friday with highs back in the 80s.