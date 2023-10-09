Overnight showers are exiting the state; as clouds linger overhead and cool temperatures hold in place for the morning rush hour. Morning lows will hover in the middle 40s, so a heavier coat may be needed out the door and at the bus stop.

Building sunshine in the forecast today should bring a brighter day and slightly milder air compared to Sunday’s high of 55°. Dry weather is back too, but the winds will be breezy from the northwest at 12-18 mph, adding a chilly from time to time.

More dry weather is to hold on Tuesday before shower chances return on Wednesday afternoon with the passage of a warm front. This will bring some unsettled weather for midweek but warmer air to end the workweek as highs reach the middle 70s for Thursday and Friday. Indications of a stronger front coming Friday night will likely bring more cool weather for the weekend.