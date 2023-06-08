Skies are mostly clear and temperatures cool again to open our Thursday morning, marking another great morning across the state! Out-the-door expect area readings in the middle to lower 50s, allowing for a comfy start during the rush hour.

The sunshine will once again remain dim at times today, as the skies are smoky from the wildfires that remain active in the eastern providences of Canada! The highest concentrations remain along the east coast but some hazy debris remains in the Ohio Valley through the early weekend, due the upper wind flow. An Air Quality Alert is in effect today and could be a factor for sensitive groups who suffer from lung and heart disease, be mindful of small children as well.

Aside from the alert, a great afternoon is expected with highs reaching the upper 70s and comfortable air, as dew points remain very low.

Rain chances remain elusive but signs of rain and scattered storms will return on Sunday for parts of the area through Monday morning!