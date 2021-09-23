Cool flow remains as rain slowly exits the state

Scattered showers will remain in the mix through the morning, as the unsettled system lifts into eastern Canada. Although showers remain on the radar, areas from downtown and points south will turn dry by the afternoon, as sunshine builds from the southwest to the northeast. No doubt, improving after a dismal, water-logged first day of autumn on Wednesday. Northwest winds will remain up (12-18 mph), adding to the coolness but the sunshine will be welcome news!

Rain clears state this evening and skies will go clear, creating a chilly or very cool overnight.

Friday is still my pick of the week, as sunshine will dominate and southwest winds will bring back the warmth! A great day and evening for high school football…

Another cold front will whip through the state early Saturday morning. This fast moving front will bring early rain chances and some wind before exiting the state by noon. Sunshine will build back in and we will end the day on a brighter note. The weekend ends great, as Sunday brings additional sun and warmer temperatures!