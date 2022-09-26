This morning brings another cool, seasonal start to the state, while temperatures hover in the lower 50s. Expect a bright, dry sunrise across the area with a light jacket/sweatshirt needed for the bus stop. A few clouds will redevelop this afternoon, under a cooler, northwesterly flow and any shower chance today will be confined to the northeastern part of the state.

Winds will turn breezy through the afternoon at 12-20 mph. No doubt, fall is in the air, as temperatures climb to a high of 67°.

Tonight, skies will begin to clear and temperatures take a nosedive overnight with lows falling into the lower 40s, the coolest in spots since late April!

Tomorrow expect another breezy, cool afternoon with highs only reaching the lower 60s. Any shower chances tomorrow and Wednesday will remain contained to the northeastern part of the state! Some moderation in our temperatures will begin late week with a return to the 70s.

Hurricane Ian is growing in intensity and working closer to Cuba this morning! This is likely to grow in strength and become a “major” (category 3) by midweek and work closer to the western shores of Florida. For now, areas from Fort Myers to Tallahassee are in the cone for large storm surge, heavy rain and damaging winds. Expect more updates in the days ahead, as the cone and track narrows.

Courtesy: The National Hurricane Center