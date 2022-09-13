Mostly cloudy skies will redevelop at times today, as a cooler flow remains intact under the sluggish, upper low! Unlike yesterday, rain chances will lessen in coverage but a few passing showers are still possible for the afternoon, especially in the northeastern part of the state. The core of the cold low is pulling east, now in Ohio, so a slight bump in warmth will be expected this afternoon with highs reaching the lower 70s. Still below average but not as cool as Monday’s high of 67°.

Best coverage for rain will be this afternoon and for only about 15% of the viewing area. Winds not as gusty today, from the west at 6-12 mph.

Skies will clear this evening and temperatures will slip back into the 50s for the overnight. This will mark our third straight morning of 50-degree weather to greet you at sunrise.

Wednesday brings the sunshine and the end of rain chances for quite some time! Tomorrow will mark the beginning of a long, dry stretch into the weekend and beyond. Along with the dryness, things will be heating up, as near 90° will be possible by Sunday and into Monday of next week!