Cool for the summer on a historic date in Indianapolis weather history

SUMMER HAS STARTED?

We are barely two days into the start of summer and what a cool off in central Indiana. For the second time in under a week, very mild air returns and this brand of cool is even cooler than the last!

The heat index surged to 100° Friday afternoon after most of last week remained mild but behind a few cold fronts, low temperatures fell Tuesday morning to the upper 40s in many outlying locations. Some of the coolest lows included 48° at Tipton, New Castle, Crawfordsville and Zionsville with the coolest locations 47° Marion (Grant county) and 46° in Frankfort (Clinton county).

The low of 53° in Indianapolis is the coolest this month and the normal low for September 26th. Despite the summer sunshine, Tuesday’s refreshingly mild high of 71° was the coolest for this date since 1992 – a very important date in June records for Indianapolis.

Twenty-nine years ago, the ALL-TIME record low for the month of June was set at 37°! Frost was wide-spread that morning in outlying areas!