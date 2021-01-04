Cool off coming but still no arctic air

SUNNY AND MILDER MONDAY

Sunshine and the warm up to 44° highlighted Monday’s weather in central Indiana. It was the brightest day since December 26th. After a cloudy December and 2020 we hope you soaked up the sun – January follows December as among the cloudiest months on record and more clouds are coming.

Quietly, we’ve added five minutes of daylight and gain a total of 44 minutes by months end.

We enjoyed the warm up Monday but a wind shifting, cold front will be passing overnight offering a chance of a few snow flurries and possibly a snow shower before sunrise Tuesday. It is by January standards, a weak cold front.

January is the coldest month so temperatures this mild is a bonus. The all-time coldest temperature for the city of Indianapolis and the state was set in January in 1994. The low went to -27° in Indianapolis while falling to -36° in New Whiteland.

An extended spell of mostly cloudy and quiet weather is expected through the weekend. The polar branch of the jet stream remains north and with it the bitter cold. Only two afternoon’s this entire season have been sub-freezing and that will not change any time soon. The downturn in temperatures will begin Tuesday but each of the next seven days will average above normal.