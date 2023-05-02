Drier air has punched back in this morning, while skies have cleared in some locations. This will make for another chilly but dry start to your Tuesday morning. Along with the cooler flow, some sunshine is expected at sunrise. Temperatures out-the-door will range between 37-43° during the morning rush hour.

This afternoon, cloudier skies are expected to build back in, while winds continue to remain breezy from the west, northwest at 12-22 mph, higher gusts up to 32 mph. This will create another very cool afternoon for early May, as highs only reach the lower 50s…well below the seasonal average of 69°. A limited shower chance remains today but most should stay dry with our greatest chances for the late afternoon and early evening with some daytime “heating.”

Showers diminish this evening from north to south, as another chilly night ahead is expected. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 30s, nearly 10° below the seasonal low.

Sunshine builds tomorrow and in the days ahead! This will mark the beginning of a strong warming trend that will push our temperatures back into the 70s by this weekend. There is a small shower chance on Friday afternoon and evening, especially south of Indianapolis…look for more updates on this “event” the next 2 days on timing and amounts.