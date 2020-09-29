Cool pattern underway; rain chances remain weak

A cool pattern is underway in central Indiana with a slight chance for a stray shower by the afternoon. For the most part, the driest September on record will continue, although there are some limited rain chances through Saturday.

For Tuesday, expect a sunny start with a cloudy, cool afternoon and a high of 64. We could see some spotty showers by the evening. Tonight, we’ll see clearing and cooling with a low of 46.

Here’s the outlook for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and seasonal High: 70

Thursday/October Begins: Clouds increase with spotty shower chance High: 63

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, cool High: 59

Saturday: Partly cloudy and dry High: 61