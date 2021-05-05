Cool pattern underway with added rain chances; Another wet Mother’s day in the works

NICE DAY

Sunshine went to work on afternoon temps in central Indiana – doing its best to warm us up. It is also behind the development of a “CU-Field”. Cumulus clouds build during peak heating of the day these puffy clouds melt away as we get into the late afternoon and early evening. We are going the have a beautify sunset Wednesday evening.

The air is dry and the skies will be mainly clear to start the night and that means it will be even colder tonight. Patchy frost is possible in some outlying areas early Thursday morning. Frost forms when air temperatures dip to 36°. With the onset of cooler temperatures and an extended outlook of a cooler pattern, there are SEVERAL mornings ahead with frost potential.

Clouds build and ahead of a new cold front the rain chances are on the rise for Thursday. Showers become more numerous and build to a few thunderstorms Thursday as we reach peak heating of the day. Despite be a cooler than normal day, a few elevated storms may produce some hail by early to mid-afternoon and early evening. Rainfall coverage will peak at nearly 50% areal coverage evening.

The pattern remains cool for the foreseeable future with a jet stream importing cooler air on northwest winds aloft. The average high of 70-degrees will not be reached for quite some time and temperatures go even cooler when rain is added. The outlook for Sunday, Mother’s day, looks to be the wettest over the next week and the coolest afternoon as well. We still have time to work on the Mother’s Day forecast but this could be another soggy and cool Mother’s Day. Six of the past seven have produced rain.