Cool spell to continue but a warm up is in the works

COOL SPELL REACHED ONE WEEK

We have reached seven consecutive days below normal and the streak is not ending anytime soon. Early morning low temperatures fell to frost levels Monday morning after the second coldest Mother’s Day on record. Monday’s early morning low of 34° was not a record but ranked as the 3rd coldest May 10th low temperature on record. Wide-spread frost occurred this morning but that changes tonight.

Frost is not likely overnight as clouds will linger along with a small chance of a shower tonight.

The average high temperatures for the upcoming seven days will remain below the seasonal average of 72° but the chill is expected to ease later this week. While Wednesday and Thursday morning will produce wide-spread frost, we will begin turning a corner early next week.

We have not had a 70-degree day since May 2nd, eight days ago but we could get there next Monday. That is a sign that the pattern will be undergoing changes and the promise of warmer weather is a high probability. Late May looks to turn warm with a high probability of above normal temperatures entering the final week of the month. Stay tuned, warmer days are certainly ahead!