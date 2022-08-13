We are kicking-off the weekend with sunshine and chilly lows! Some locations over north-central Indiana fell to the 40s, including Logansport, Zionsville, and Marion. It may have been a cool start, but temperatures are going to rise a couple degrees more compared to Friday. Highs this afternoon will peak in the lower 80s.

A pulse of shower activity is going slide northeast of the state this midday and afternoon. Most of the rainfall will miss our area early in the day, but the wave could still produce isolated showers and additional cloud cover. Rain and storm chances will ramp up overnight.

FOX Futurecast has another pulse of showers arrive after midnight. Peak coverage is expected early Sunday morning and that is when thunderstorms will be possible. Severe weather is not anticipated, but the stronger cells may produce frequent lightning and heavy rain. Much of the rain moves out Sunday afternoon and skies will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures will rebound into the lower 80s tomorrow.

Rain totals will stay below an inch for much of the area. However, locations that see a thunderstorm may produce higher amounts. Rain chances decline at the start of the new workweek.

The weather looks great next week with below normal highs for several days! The Indianapolis Indians are back home next week and it will be an ideal week to watch some baseball.