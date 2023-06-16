Low clouds have been stubborn through the heart of the state Friday but trending to brightened skies over the next few hours. Clearing coming from the west late day.

After summer level heat Thursday, the cool off Friday brings back that fall-like feel. Temps Friday along with some mostly cloudy skies brought a real fall feel here again to end the work week.. Earlier this week several locations failed to reach 70° Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. This is late September levels and well below the normal high of 82°. Each of the past ten days have been at/or below normal making this the COOLEST open to a meteorological summer in four years (2019). The full-day average temperature since June 1st is nearly 4° cooler than last year with a total of 11 days this month at or below normal.

We are set for some MILD MORNINGS this weekend with low-level humidity and clearing skies tonight. We could include some 40s outlying early Saturday morning – more typical of late September or early October.

Sunshine brings warming Saturday, to more seasonal levels and the return of 80-degree afternoons. It looks like we will begins a streak of 80’s this weekend, with building warmth all of next week. Summer officially arrives Wednesday and next week will start to feel much more like it.

A HOT DOME will hover across the Upper Midwest and southern Canada next week while a closed, upper-low is deposited in the southeast U.S. The location of the low will determine rain chances here. With the exception of Monday – favors little to no rain for several days and the dry conditions overall are to resume.