Heavy clouds and a cooler flow expected today, along with spotty showers returning by the afternoon. This morning expect mostly cloudy skies to break for some sun early and a mainly dry start, while temperatures cool into the 50s. Any sunshine will be replaced by clouds this afternoon, as winds increase from the southwest at 12-18 mph.

The low that plagued Chicago with heavy, steady rain is now slowly moving south and east which will brush the northern half of Indiana through the day. Due to clouds and shower chances, highs will struggle today to reach 70°, well below the seasonal average for mid-September.

Rain chances diminish this evening, while skies clear overnight, creating another cool overnight with lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday will bring a bit more sunshine and dry time for the state, as rain chances will be more limited in coverage and mainly confined to the north and east of downtown. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 70s.

A big ridge building! Midweek brings the beginning of a long, much warmer dry stretch! Summer is not done, as the weekend brings sunshine, warmth and highs nearing 90°!