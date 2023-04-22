INDIANAPOLIS – Cooler temperatures and widespread frost is in the forecast for Indiana heading into the new week.

Sunday forecast planner

Partly cloudy skies Sunday

Spotty, light showers throughout the day Sunday. We’ll start the day off with clearer skies in the morning hours, making way for colder lows in the mid 30s. Into the afternoon and early evening, partly cloudy skies develop with spotty rain showers. Winds begin to calm down into Sunday afternoon.

Widespread frost Monday

As temperatures drop, skies clear, and winds calm down, frost will be likely at the start of the new week! Monday morning will be chilly. It would be a good idea to wait to plant the more sensitive vegetation until next week!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

Temperatures remain cooler than average for most of this week. Highs are limited to the upper 50s and 60s through next Saturday. Most of the week will be dry, with the next best chance for rain showers will be Friday.